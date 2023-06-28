Decred Price Tops $14.42 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. Decred has a total market cap of $220.51 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.42 or 0.00048029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00131748 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013099 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,292,092 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

