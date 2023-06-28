Decred (DCR) Price Hits $14.65 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $224.02 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.65 or 0.00047985 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00137060 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030663 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012378 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003250 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,290,295 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.