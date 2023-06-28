Decentraland Market Capitalization Achieves $698.53 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $698.53 million and approximately $41.83 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,893,095,371 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

