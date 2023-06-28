Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,905 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

