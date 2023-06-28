Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after acquiring an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.2368 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

