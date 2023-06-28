Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,307 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $155.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.