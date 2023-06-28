Darwin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $363.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.96 and its 200 day moving average is $321.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

