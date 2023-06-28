Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 40,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 310,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,884,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.