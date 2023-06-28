Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

