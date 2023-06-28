Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

