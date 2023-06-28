Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $338.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

