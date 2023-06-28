Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,634 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 219.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $216.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average of $202.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

