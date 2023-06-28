Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

DHR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.