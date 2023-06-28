Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 630.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649. Daiwa Securities Group has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.36%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.