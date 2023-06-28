D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $34,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.39 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

