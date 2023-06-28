D.B. Root & Company LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after buying an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

CSX opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

