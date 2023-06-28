D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

