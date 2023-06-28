Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 1.1 %

CMI stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.98. 210,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

