Croda International (LON:CRDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,579.15

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,579.15 ($83.65) and traded as low as GBX 5,536 ($70.39). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 5,580 ($70.95), with a volume of 379,942 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($101.72) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($78.83) to GBX 5,000 ($63.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($104.26) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,600 ($96.63).

Croda International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,284.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,569.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Croda International

In other news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,438 ($69.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($63,541.28). In other news, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($88.00), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,306,850.24). Also, insider Tom Brophy purchased 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($63,541.28). 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

