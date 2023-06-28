Critical Survey: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) vs. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $390,000.00 168.41 -$38.70 million ($0.89) -1.65 Dyadic International $2.93 million 19.47 -$9.73 million ($0.28) -7.07

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cardiff Oncology and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 444.22%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -9,862.78% -35.70% -32.63% Dyadic International -251.43% -68.23% -55.62%

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Dyadic International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Dyadic International

(Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. The company offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to demonstrate the safety in humans of a protein produced from C1-cell protein production platform. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; and strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U., as well as co-development and marketing agreement with Fermbox Bio Inc to design, Develop, and commercialize animal free alternative proteins and biomaterials The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

