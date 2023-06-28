Critical Survey: Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) & Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Bosideng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bosideng International 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Moncler and Bosideng International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Moncler currently has a consensus price target of $54.80, suggesting a potential downside of 19.41%. Given Moncler’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moncler is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moncler and Bosideng International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 160.38 Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 5.55

Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Moncler beats Bosideng International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

(Get Rating)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Bosideng International

(Get Rating)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing branded down and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including branded menswear, school uniform, and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 462 ladieswear retail outlets; 364 self-operated retail outlets; and 98 retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

