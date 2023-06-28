Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.81. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 12,045 shares changing hands.

CMCT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 9,044,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,977,918.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares in the company, valued at $40,617,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981 over the last three months. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

