Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.81. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 12,045 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.