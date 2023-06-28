CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPSH stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.03%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
