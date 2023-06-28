Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €50.00 ($54.35) and last traded at €49.60 ($53.91). Approximately 2,043,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.00 ($53.26).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($49.46) price target on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Covestro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.78 and its 200 day moving average is €39.48.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

