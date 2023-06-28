Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Corporate Office Properties Trust

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 92,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

