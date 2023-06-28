Core Alternative Capital Sells 222 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,945,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $183.28.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

