Core Alternative Capital Sells 136 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Duke Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 244,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.38.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

