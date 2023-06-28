Core Alternative Capital Has $43,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.7 %

CMG stock opened at $2,067.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,233.61 and a 12-month high of $2,139.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,028.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,730.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

