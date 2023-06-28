Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

