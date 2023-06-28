Contrasting SEB (OTC:SEBYF) & Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) and Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SEB and Richelieu Hardware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB N/A N/A N/A Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of SEB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Richelieu Hardware shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB 1 1 1 0 2.00 Richelieu Hardware 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SEB and Richelieu Hardware, as provided by MarketBeat.

SEB currently has a consensus price target of C$100.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Richelieu Hardware has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.17%. Given Richelieu Hardware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Richelieu Hardware is more favorable than SEB.

Dividends

SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Richelieu Hardware pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Richelieu Hardware pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richelieu Hardware is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEB and Richelieu Hardware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 26.36 Richelieu Hardware N/A N/A N/A $2.47 12.49

Richelieu Hardware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Richelieu Hardware beats SEB on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools. It also manufactures veneer sheets and edge banding products; and various decorative moldings and components for the window and door industry. The company serves kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing, and office furniture manufacturers; door and window manufacturers; residential and commercial woodworkers; and hardware retailers, such as renovation superstores. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

