Contrasting Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Public Storage and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 4 3 0 2.43 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Public Storage presently has a consensus target price of $339.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Public Storage.

79.1% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Public Storage pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Street Properties pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Public Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Franklin Street Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.18 billion 12.17 $4.35 billion $23.51 12.31 Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 0.88 $1.09 million $0.07 20.15

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Street Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 98.82% 72.08% 23.63% Franklin Street Properties 4.75% 1.00% 0.61%

Summary

Public Storage beats Franklin Street Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

