Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMW) Short Interest Update

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 1,159.2% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of CSLMW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,198. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

