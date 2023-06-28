Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $3.84 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.