Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $3.84 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
