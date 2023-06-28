Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $39.87 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $39.87 or 0.00132617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $305.52 million and approximately $76.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,663,248 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,662,518.06922435 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.11170574 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $97,446,323.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

