Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,041.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($25.96).

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.70) to GBX 2,385 ($30.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

LON:CPG opened at GBX 2,215 ($28.16) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,016.21. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,648.50 ($20.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.61). The stock has a market cap of £38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,066.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,138.89%.

(Get Rating

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.