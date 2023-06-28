Comparing TMBThanachart Bank Public (TMBBY) and Its Competitors

TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Rating) is one of 257 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TMBThanachart Bank Public to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TMBThanachart Bank Public and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMBThanachart Bank Public N/A N/A N/A TMBThanachart Bank Public Competitors 38.42% 9.88% 0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMBThanachart Bank Public and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TMBThanachart Bank Public N/A N/A 0.25 TMBThanachart Bank Public Competitors $2.43 billion $622.24 million 286.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TMBThanachart Bank Public’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TMBThanachart Bank Public. TMBThanachart Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

29.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMBThanachart Bank Public 0 1 1 0 2.50 TMBThanachart Bank Public Competitors 1018 2782 2794 7 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 314.76%. Given TMBThanachart Bank Public’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMBThanachart Bank Public has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

TMBThanachart Bank Public rivals beat TMBThanachart Bank Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The company offers basic, current, cash concentration, corporate liquidity, term and foreign currency deposit, multi-currency, and savings accounts; working capital, personal, home, auto, long-term, unsecured, and other loans, as well as SME loans, letter of guarantee, and supply chain solutions; and debit, credit, and corporate cards. It also provides trade finance, foreign exchange and currency, deposits, financial management, hire purchase, finance leasing, bancassurance and mutual funds, asset management, insurance brokerage, investment banking and advisory, import and export trading, business payment, collection, liquidity management, capital market risk management, agency, and other financial services, as well as solutions for foundations. In addition, the company offers wealth banking, mobile and Internet banking services; and business protection, property, engineer and constructing, business interruption, marine and cargo, motor fleet, legal offense, employee, business loan, credit life, critical illness, savings and retirement, health, personal accident, motor, and travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as TMB Bank Public Company Limited and changed its name to TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited in May 2021. TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

