Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3576 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.