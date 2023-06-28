Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 452,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 126.6% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 176,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock remained flat at $41.48 on Wednesday. 6,688,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,200,168. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

