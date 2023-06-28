Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded down C$0.95 on Wednesday, hitting C$127.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,524. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$115.90 and a twelve month high of C$169.89.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

