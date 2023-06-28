Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Shares of CIGI stock traded down C$0.95 on Wednesday, hitting C$127.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,524. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$129.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$115.90 and a twelve month high of C$169.89.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.