Coin98 Market Cap Hits $80.63 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $80.63 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002980 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006533 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.