Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cochlear in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cochlear Stock Performance

Shares of CHEOY stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005. Cochlear has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.22.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

