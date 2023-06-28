Clarus Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clarus Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 1,335,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,437,916. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ET. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

