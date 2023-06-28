CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $51.49

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.49, but opened at $54.78. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 1,003,976 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CIRCOR International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CIRCOR International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.