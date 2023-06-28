CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $10.82

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.14. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 750 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIXXF shares. CIBC downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
CI Financial Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.
CI Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
