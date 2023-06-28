CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 1,459.4% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 1,459.4% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHSCO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. 32,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,270. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

