China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in June

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the May 31st total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

OTCMKTS CILJF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

