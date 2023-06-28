Chimera Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 512,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,062. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 261,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 118,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

