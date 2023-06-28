Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of CHMI stock remained flat at $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 185,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

In related news, President Jeffrey B. Lown acquired 6,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 170,260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $888,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 117,191 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHMI shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

