Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 635.9% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Check-Cap Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. 30,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,935. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.