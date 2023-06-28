Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52.

About Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

